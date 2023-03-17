MLB Teams That Went Worst to First

1990-91 Atlanta Braves

As is the case with the rest of the teams on this list, there is at least one significant change from the last-place year to the first-place year. For the Braves, it was the signing of Terry Pendleton coupled with the emergence of their pitching staff. The former Cardinal third baseman won the NL MVP with a league-best .319 batting average and a 139 OPS+ along with 22 homers.

Future Hall-of-Famers Tom Glavine and John Smoltz combined with Steve Avery to help post the National League’s third-lowest ERA one year after finishing last.

Atlanta won its division and would win many more after. The revival carried into the postseason as it defeated the Pirates in the NLCS and came within a win of completing its turnaround with a World Series title. The only team that stopped them shared their journey from the bottom.

1992-93 Philadelphia Phillies

Their revival unveiled a most interesting bunch. Lenny Dykstra was the quintessential sparkplug, nearly taking the NL MVP by leading the league in hits and runs scored. He was joined by a group of veterans: catcher Darren Daulton, first baseman John Kruk, and ace Curt Schilling.

The Phils never won any beauty contests, but they won 97 times to outlast Montreal for the division, then beat the 104-victory Atlanta Braves for their first pennant in a decade. Philly’s dream year came to an end thanks to Joe Carter’s World Series walk-off homer.

1997-98 San Diego Padres

San Diego became the fourth-straight team to go from last place-to-World Series. Tony Gwynn, the mainstay of the Padres organization, never changes. Even when his team went 76-86, Gwynn hit .372. But while Tony’s production declined by his standards, it was the improvement of 50-homer slugger Greg Vaughn, Ken Caminiti, Trevor Hoffman’s 53 saves, and Kevin Brown’s 2.38 ERA that proved vital.