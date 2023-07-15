Angels Enter Crucial Phase of Schedule After Pre-All-Star Skid

Now that the All-Star break has come and gone, the Los Angeles Angels are officially on the clock.

Losers of 10 of their last 11 and, after Friday’s loss to the Houston Astros, six in a row, the Angels have an 8.7% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. That number stood at 37.4% exactly one month ago.

Los Angeles has a nine-game homestand coming out of the break that could not only decide the fate of their season but also what they decide to do with Shohei Ohtani.

Friday morning, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Angels’ front office is willing to listen to any Ohtani offers and that “The team’s performance over the upcoming homestand will be a big consideration in the Angels’ ultimate course.”