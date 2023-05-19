MLB Power Rankings 2023: 7 Weeks In, the Rays Are Still on Top

What even are power rankings? Are power rankings supposed to set aside future projections, look at the standings, and rank teams based on record? A monkey with a typewriter could accomplish that. You didn’t arrive here for that, and I don’t plan on wasting your time. Power rankings should be 85% of what you have done and 15% looking into the future. Power rankings change as the season progresses, so you’ll see them routinely updated on justbaseball.com.

I don’t want to hear, “But this team has a better record!”. Just save it; these are how I would rank the 30 MLB teams right now while also giving some credit to teams who I think will bounce back.

Remember 2020? At this point, teams were looking to see who would make the playoffs. José Abreu won an MVP, the Marlins made the playoffs, and the A’s won the division. Thankfully, we are back to a 162-game schedule. Thursday, May 18, marked the seven-week mark of the 2023 MLB season. Every team has played about 45 games, and we are starting to see who the real juggernauts are.

Check out our power rankings 20 games in. You’ll see how each team has risen or fallen in this edition of power rankings.