The Angels Need To Stay Aggressive To Build a Winning Team for Ohtani

Zach Neto might rock No. 9 but this catch is a 🔟



The @Angels' second-ranked prospect denies a ball with an .860 xBA of finding grass: pic.twitter.com/BFGqIz8pos — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 22, 2023

This lineup with Trout and Ohtani could still use another bat. Hunter Renfroe has been a nice addition to the lineup and has hit well to start the year. Gio Urshela has added value by playing multiple positions and making enough contact to be productive despite lacking power. Brandon Drury has reverted back to the player we saw in the first 400 games of his career instead of the guy he was in 92 games with Cincinnati last season. Sure, Jared Walsh will come back soon, but I would not rely on him to add the power this team so desperately needs. Anthony Rendon hasn’t shown the ability, or health, to add pop when needed. Too many players in this lineup do not pose a threat to pitchers.

Ohtani has, of course, been phenomenal atop the rotation. Free agent Tyler Anderson is off to a cold start along with José Suarez, while Reid Detmers has yet to show the breakout stuff that was promised all winter. A top three of Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, and Tyler Anderson is…good. Detmers and Griffin Canning as a #4/#5 can be… enough. I don’t think starting pitching will be this team’s top target, but an upgrade is not out of the question. Is “good” and “enough” going to be competitive against the Astros and Mariners?

The bullpen has some good arms, but what team couldn’t use an upgrade in the ‘pen? Right now, José Quijada has served in the closer’s role, and he was great until a massive blowup on Monday. I doubt you want to rely on Quijada to fill that role the entire year.

All of this to say, the Angels need to improve their roster if they want to have a chance of convincing Ohtani to stay. I know that, you know that, they know that. Sure, the offseason would have been a better time to do so, but here we are.

Making big league trades this early in the season is rare, but we have seen it before. The Rays and Brewers worked an early season trade for Willy Adames in 2021, and that type of aggressive move might be needed in Los Angeles. Waiting until the deadline could be too late.

The first move could be the inevitable trade of Jo Adell. At 24 years old and with an impressive track record in the minors, Adell could net the Angels a piece to help them today. Perhaps a high-leverage bullpen arm, a power bat for the lineup, or an upgrade to the rotation if you package him with another player. The Angels trading Adell seems like a matter of when, not if, and is probably best for both parties.