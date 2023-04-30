What’s Next for the Chicago White Sox?

The two other offensive pieces that need to be considered here are Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada. Both players have simply been unable to remain available for the White Sox since 2019, when they both showed insane amounts of potential and looked to be cornerstones of the franchise. Jiménez was given an extension prior to even debuting due to his elite offensive potential, while Moncada was given a massive deal following his breakout season in 2019.

Both of these players are hard to evaluate right now given their lengthy track records of unavailability and underperformance when they’ve been on the field. The situation with Moncada becomes even more difficult due to his contract extension, which escalates to $24.8 million in 2024 (with a $25 million club option for 2025). This pretty much removes the possibility of a trade, as no team is going to be interested in that type of contract for a player who has been anything but reliable.

If the Sox are entering a semi-rebuild, Moncada’s contract ultimately won’t hurt them too much, and he looked good this year before predictably getting hurt again. This means he’ll likely be a piece that sticks around at least for another year or two.

Jiménez is a more realistic trade case thanks to his much more team-friendly contract. He’s due less than $14 million next season with club options of $16.5 million and $18.5 million the following two seasons. Three additional years of team control at a reasonable rate for a player with his offensive upside could still net something for the White Sox. I believe he should be one of the many players they look into trading this July or after the season.

The only pitcher that seems like he’s sure to be part of this team’s future is ace Dylan Cease. He’s coming off an unbelievable 2022 season in which he established himself as one of the premier young arms in the league. While you have to at least listen to offers for every player on the roster, Cease is as close to untouchable as it gets given his ascension and two more years of arbitration.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox reacts against the Houston Astros during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The other arm likely to remain is Michael Kopech, as his value is probably lower right now than it has been in a while. He’s struggled a lot at times but has shown flashes of the top prospect he once was and is still just 27 years old. He’s a player that should be considered for a trade but seems more likely to stick around with the hopes he can take a step forward and at least increase his value.