Five Pitchers Who Could Bounce Back Big From Injury in 2025

These days, MLB pitchers are more talented and dominant than they’ve ever been. Strikeout rates and average pitch velocities are as high as they’ve ever been, even if that has come at the cost of shorter outings for starters.

Of course, with the rise of the MLB pitcher has come the rise of MLB pitcher injuries. As pitchers continue to throw harder and faster, and with crazier movement for that matter, the extra strain and torque on their arms have led straight to the injured list for many of the league’s top hurlers.

The data backs it up. Last month, MLB released a report on pitcher injuries in which they interviewed over 200 experts on the subject. Among other things, it showed that MLB pitcher IL placements have more than doubled over the last 20 years alone.

Around a thousand of those placements took place in 2023 and 2024. Many of those pitchers have since returned to the field, but some are still working their way back from injury.