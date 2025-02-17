New Device Could Help Slow MLB’s Tommy John Epidemic

Over the past few decades, the game of baseball has gone through plenty of changes. From balls leaving the ballpark more than ever, to mechanical changes, the impact of time has greatly affected the sport. Arguably the biggest changes though, have come on the pitching side of things.

The art of pitching has shifted from having many ways to attack hitters to focusing on one thing above all else: Velocity.

Pitchers are throwing the ball harder than ever, with most pitchers being able to reach or eclipse the 95 MPH mark. Not only this, but more and more pitchers are throwing devastating breaking balls, something that was far more uncommon in the past.

While as spectators this shift has been incredibly exciting to see, there is one problem: prioritizing stuff and velocity leads to more UCL problems. As of the 2024 season, just over 36% of all pitchers at the Major League level have had Tommy John Surgery at least once.