MLB Journeymen: Todd Zeile
A career that spanned 16 seasons, Todd Zeile collected hits for over 10 teams on his path to finishing his career with over 2,000 hits.
As we head into the regular season, we’ll look at baseball’s well-traveled, some of who have moved to other franchises more often than others. Next up is someone who didn’t just change teams but also changed positions.
You couldn’t pick a better way to go out. Ted Williams and Todd Zeile forever share a common exit. Each capped their career with a home run. Zeile’s storybook ending occurred on October 3, 2004 at Shea Stadium in his second stint with the New York Mets.
In a game that had no consequence, Zeile was also given a chance to play his final big-league innings at catcher — the position he manned when his career began in 1990. As it turns out, Zeile is as much a journeyman of the field. In addition to being on 11 different teams in 14 seasons, he was a regular at three different places defensively on the diamond.
Zeile’s primary spot behind the plate was when he came up with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a rookie year that saw him slash .244/.333/.398 with 15 home runs and 25 doubles, manager Joe Torre, once a catcher turned infielder, put Zeile out at first and third base to open up time for Tom Pagnozzi. The move was certainly not done for any defensive prowess. During the 1990s, no player committed more errors than Zeile.
His hitting, which gradually improved as he matured, was why he made himself into a useful contributor to the Cards, Rangers, and Mets (among other teams) over the years.
As the Redbirds’ starting third basemen in 1991, he raised his RBI total to 81 before topping 100 two years later. He had five seasons in which he drove at least 90 runs. His OPS+ was above league average 10 times. Zeile’s power numbers would improve too. He slugged 25 homers for the Cards and Cubs in 1996, up to 31 with the Dodgers in 1997, hit 24 more for the Rangers in ’99, and 22 with the Mets in 2000.
Zeile was a classic “have bat, will travel,” becoming the first player to hit a home run for 11 different teams. That broke a record that had stood for 108 years. Despite slugging more than 250 homers, he was never selected for an All-Star team.
In 1995, his career intersected with journeyman Mike Morgan as both were part of a swap between the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Zeile was rather underwhelming on the North Side, leading to stints in Philadelphia and Baltimore — where he made his first postseason trip. He later maximized his October appearances during his two-year stay in Texas.
In between the O’s and Rangers was perhaps his best season. With the Dodgers in 1997, Zeile set career-highs in homers and OPS+, but would be part of one of the ’90s biggest trades. Zeile, Mike Piazza, and others went to the Florida Marlins for a group that included Bobby Bonilla, Gary Sheffield, and Charles Johnson.
Within a week-plus, Piazza was shipped off to New York, leaving Zeile on a floundering Florida club. But Todd would be put out of his misery soon enough as part of the Marlins’ continuing fire sale.
In 2000, Zeile and Piazza would be teamed together in Queens. Zeile replaced the departing John Olerud at first base. Along with Robin Ventura and Edgardo Alfonzo, he would be part of the nucleus that would power the Mets to the pennant and Zeile to his only World Series.
He helped them win Game 3 by scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth and might have contributed to a victory in Game 1 if not for Timo Perez’ bad baserunning on Zeile’s drive that apparently went off the top of the left-field wall at Yankee Stadium.
The 2001 season saw a significant dropoff in his offensive numbers and Zeile was traded to Colorado, then came back to New York (except in Yankee pinstripes), and then went to Montreal before ending up back with the Mets in 2004. He was able to cross off some career milestones that year: his 2,000th hit and later his 250th home run.
His 253rd was the most memorable. Zeile became involved in film production and acting at the tail end of his career. Hollywood endings were something he became familiar with and he delivered another while playing himself in the lead role.
After convincing Mets manager Art Howe to let him put on the catching equipment for old time’s sake, he came up with two on in the sixth and worked the count to 3-1 before his cinematic drive over the left-field wall.
“I floated around the bases,” he said. “I don’t think my mind was processing anything at that moment. There were too many emotions. Hitting a home run in your last at-bat is the last thing you’d ever expect.”