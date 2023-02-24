MLB Journeymen: Todd Zeile

As we head into the regular season, we’ll look at baseball’s well-traveled, some of who have moved to other franchises more often than others. Next up is someone who didn’t just change teams but also changed positions.

You couldn’t pick a better way to go out. Ted Williams and Todd Zeile forever share a common exit. Each capped their career with a home run. Zeile’s storybook ending occurred on October 3, 2004 at Shea Stadium in his second stint with the New York Mets.

In a game that had no consequence, Zeile was also given a chance to play his final big-league innings at catcher — the position he manned when his career began in 1990. As it turns out, Zeile is as much a journeyman of the field. In addition to being on 11 different teams in 14 seasons, he was a regular at three different places defensively on the diamond.

Zeile’s primary spot behind the plate was when he came up with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a rookie year that saw him slash .244/.333/.398 with 15 home runs and 25 doubles, manager Joe Torre, once a catcher turned infielder, put Zeile out at first and third base to open up time for Tom Pagnozzi. The move was certainly not done for any defensive prowess. During the 1990s, no player committed more errors than Zeile.