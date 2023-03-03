MLB Journeymen: Edwin Jackson

The two shared much more than a busy Baseball-Reference page. Jackson and Dotel overlapped for 11 seasons and like Todd Zeile and Mike Morgan, were involved in the same trade. The only difference is the deal brought them on the same team. Jackson went from the Chicago White Sox to the Cardinals while Dotel flocked to St. Louis from the Blue Jays. Three months later, both got World Series rings.

While Jackson left the majors with his own distinction, he entered with notoriety too. His debut as a Los Angeles Dodger on September 9, 2003 was worth celebrating on its own. But it also happened to be Jackson’s 20th birthday. And the opposing pitcher happened to be Randy Johnson — nearly twice his age. In Arizona, Jackson faced off with a future Hall of Famer and won: six innings, four hits, one earned run, and no walks.

Nineteen years and one day later, Jackson officially announce his retirement. In between, he suited up for eight different NL clubs and six AL clubs, at least one team in every division, three teams in the AL East, three teams in the NL East, and three teams in the NL West. He had time to make rejoining the Nationals, Tigers, and Blue Jays.

Jackson even played for the United States in the delayed Tokyo Olympics, attempting to rejuvenate his big-league career.

He was traded six times, involving 23 different players. He was released three times. He pitched in more ballparks (35) than major league clubs (30). He wore nine different uniform numbers — 36 most frequently.

Jackson was an All-Star in 2009 for Detroit, a year in which he had a 125 ERA+, 1.262 WHIP, and 214 innings pitched.