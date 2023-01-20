MLB Journeymen: Mike Morgan

Throughout the rest of the offseason we’ll look at some of baseball’s well-traveled, some of who have changed franchises more often than others. Our next featured player held the record for most teams while defining the journeyman term so much he was nicknamed “The Nomad.”

Those cliches that characterize patience like “better late than never” or “good things come to those who wait” were very much apparent. Pitching for a record 12th major league team in his 24th major league season, Mike Morgan had finally reached the World Series — doing so as a member of the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks.

He entered three times out of the bullpen. Three appearances, 4.2 innings, no runs allowed. Each October outing has pressure but Game 5 at Yankee Stadium had more than the norm. Pitching in the 9th, 10th, and 11th, Morgan kept the game and the series tied. New York won that night, but Arizona dramatically took the title in seven.

Morgan ended his career one year later around 43 years old — and began it shortly after graduating high school. Oakland A’s owner Charlie Finley drafted the 18-year-old and sought to immediately bring him to the majors. The A’s, a dominant force early in the decade, was far removed from those glory days. Finley had dismantled the club and was looking to draw fans who had abandoned the Coliseum.