Reliving the Mike Piazza Trade Saga 25 Years Later

Opening Day arrived and an attempt to make an offer went awry. The Dodgers now realized if they were going to lose him, they might as well get something in return. The Florida Marlins were the ideal trade partners. Coming off a World Series, their owner Wayne Huizenga couldn’t afford to keep the team together and was already in the midst of a serious dismantling.

On May 14, Piazza and Todd Zeile were shipped to South Beach in exchange for a package of Gary Sheffield, Bobby Bonilla, Charles Johnson, Jim Eisenreich, and minor leaguer Manuel Barrios. Even as the deal was being finalized, everyone knew Piazza’s time with the Fish would be temporary. The Marlins were not in the business to pay lucrative contracts and after sending away most of their lineup, they needed more assets coming their way.

The leading suitor now was the New York Mets, even as their general manager Steve Phillips voiced on local radio that it wouldn’t happen. New York broke a six-year losing season skid with 88 victories in 1997. The Mets resembled a good team, but one that wasn’t going to scare anyone. The fans knew the type of difference-maker Piazza could be.

The New York public and media saw an irresistible opportunity for the Mets to sign a potentially transformative figure in the organization — one capable of turning the Mets from overachievers into contenders. With ownership making the final push, all it took was Preston Wilson, Geoff Goetz, and Ed Yarnall for the generational catcher. It happened in eight days.

You wonder if Piazza even unpacked his luggage. You’d also have to search hard to find footage of Piazza in teal. He played just five games with the Fish, getting five hits and five RBIs in 19 plate appearances.

After a beginning that didn’t resemble the power hitter fans were used to, Piazza turned it on. He ended his three-month stint with a .348 average, 23 home runs, and a 1.024 OPS. In batting .378 for September, Piazza was the clear catalyst in New York’s fight for a postseason berth.