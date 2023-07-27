MLB Injury Report: Reigning MVP Judge to Return This Weekend

Even if Judge is only 75 percent healthy, that’s still better than pretty much any acquisition they, or any other team in baseball, can make. If nothing more, it instantly lengthens the lineup. Now tack on a Cody Bellinger to that, and that may actually be something formidable down the stretch. Just so you have it, Judge was slashing .291/.404/.674 in 49 games played.

The Yankees next 10 games are all big ones. They have the Orioles for three games at Camden Yards, before coming back to the Bronx for three against the Rays and four against the now-healthy Astros. It’s officially put up or shut up for the Bombers.

Cleared for Takeoff: Astros get Altuve, Álvarez back from injury

LOL @ everyone who thought the Astros didn’t quite have it this year.

Yes, they were banged up. Yes, they didn’t have the pitching depth of years past. And yes, their healthy players have struggled at times. But here we are – July 27 – and the Astros are just two games out of first place.

José Altuve and Yordan Álvarez were both on the IL with oblique strains. Altuve had been out since July 6, while Álvarez had been sidelined since June 9. With both stars out of the lineup, the Astros went 9-6 and won their most recent series against the first place Texas Rangers.

As Shrek would say, “that’ll do Donkey. That’ll do.”