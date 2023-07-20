MLB Injury Report: Bieber Hits IL and Valdez Has a Scare

Guardians: Ace, key deadline piece Bieber lost to forearm injury

For all the complaining Yankees fans have done, their 50-46 record would still have them in first place in the AL Central. This is why all hope isn’t lost for the Cleveland Guardians, despite their underwhelming 47-48 record.

They entered Wednesday just a game and a half back of the division-leading Twins.

But we know how this franchise likes to operate, combining frugal win-now moves with build-later trades. The most recent fit for that model happens to be their ace, Shane Bieber. The rumors about Bieber have swirled for months, since before the year started.

Belief is growing among Major League GMs that Shane Bieber could be moved at the trade deadline, per @JeffPassan.



What is the best deal you can dream up for the Guardians' star righty? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JZApflpEFe — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 1, 2023

And to be honest, the Guardians might have been able to get more for Bieber before the year started. His numbers have regressed considerably from years past. His .284 xBA, .447 xSLG, 4.88 xERA, 46.3 HardHit%, and 19.4 K% are all the worst of his six-year career.

If you’re a person who likes numbers, go take a peek at Bieber’s Baseball Savant page. Particularly, take a look at his once-devastating curveball and where it is now compared to where it used to be.

But this is the injury report, not the analytics page. So let’s get to that part.