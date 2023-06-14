MLB Injury Report: Ryan Helsley’s Injury Latest Cardinals’ Setback

‘Hels No’ – Ryan Helsley injures throwing arm

It’s been truly a season to forget for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The bad starting pitching, the injuries, the Willson Contreras saga, the list goes on and on.

It’s all bubbled together for a dismal 27-41 record, the worst in the National League.

And the news hasn’t gotten much better of late.

Earlier this week, the Cards placed star closer Ryan Helsley on the IL with a strained right forearm. Per John Denton, Helsley’s elbow pictures came back clean. Still, he’ll be on a 10-day ‘no-throw’ plan, before starting a rehab program.

#STLCards manager Oli Marmol said closer Ryan Helsley (15-day IL) felt tightness in his right forearm while playing catch before Sunday’s game. Imaging showed no structural damage, so Helsley will be “no throw” for several days before starting a rehab program. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 12, 2023

In 2023, Helsley’s been – for the most part – as good as advertised. He’s struck out 33 batters in 25 innings. His ‘under-the-hood’ stats all look good too – among the league’s best in xBA, xSLG, xWOBA, xERA and K%, though his K% is down roughly seven percentage points from last year (39.3 to 32.0). the Whiff Rate on all his pitches is down too, but not enough for us to look at the numbers and say, “WOAH.”