MLB Injury Report: Judge’s Toe Still Cause for Concern

And I don’t mean this in any way to knock Aaron Judge for being hurt. That’s ludicrous. He quite literally put his body on the line to make the play. It kind of comes with the territory. If you’ll remember, the former Captain did that a time or two. But again, that’s not what this is about.

This is about what kind of feels like a very intentional distortion of the truth by the Yankees organization.

aaron judge is demolishing dodger stadium one piece at a time pic.twitter.com/15QchAXipU — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 4, 2023

Right after Judge crashed into the Dodger Stadium right field gate, we all knew he wasn’t in great shape. He didn’t play in the next game, and we found out he had a contusion and a sprain in the ligament of his right big toe.

Right away, Manager Aaron Boone said there was no timetable for his return. It’s a message he, Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner have repeated ad nauseam, after they’ve fielded question after question about the matter.

Then Saturday happened.

The Yankees Captain told reporters himself the ligament in his toe is TORN and that he still feels pain when he walks. He also said he didn’t know if he’d be back in August, saying he would have to “knock out his rehab” before he could put a timetable on anything.