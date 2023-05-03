MLB Injury Report: Aaron Judge Goes Down, Adds to Yankees’ Long Injured List

Welcome back to the weekly MLB injury report, or as it has become known as lately, the “update on all the Yankee players who are injured” report.

While Aaron Judge isn’t the only player to suffer from an injury, he is the most notable.

So let’s start there, shall we?

Court Is Adjourned: Aaron Judge Out of Yankees’ Lineup

We all watched. We all held our breaths. We all let out a collective sigh of relief.