MLB Injury Report: Orioles Brace for Worst as Felix Bautista Hits IL

Félix, finished? Bautista sustains ‘some degree of injury’ to UCL

Look, I usually like to start these reports with the newest piece of information. And while that’s not the case here, it is the case that this injury situation could be the most impactful one over the course of the next two months.

Last week, Orioles closer — and frankly, the best relief pitcher in baseball — Félix Bautista hit the IL with an elbow injury. It looks like the injury happened here.

Felix Bautista left the game after this pitch last night.



If the injury is serious, this would be a HUGE loss for the Orioles



Bautista left the game with “arm discomfort.” The prognosis seemed ominous when we later found out there was “some degree of injury” (hey, their words not mine) to his ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL. In my eyes, the prognosis is even more ominous considering we haven’t heard anything more in the past five or six days.

It’s certainly sensible to believe this injury has ended Bautista’s season. It may have even ended next season for him. And that is truly devastating for an Orioles team that has relied so heavily on its bullpen this year.

Between Bautista and Yennier Canó, the pesky O’s may have the best 1-2 relief punch in baseball. A great way to prove my point is with this stat. The O’s are 24-12 in one-run games this year, trailing only the Brewers (27-13) for the best record in that category. Also worth noting, the Orioles’ starting rotation carries a 4.37 ERA. The bullpen carries a 3.56 ERA, nearly a full run lower.

Maybe Canó can fill the massive void left by the man nicknamed ‘The Mountain.’ Maybe he can’t. I guess we’ll find out. But before we move on, I have to show you the numbers about why Bautista is so important. In 61 innings, Bautista’s earned 33 saves and has pitched to a 1.48 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. He’s struck out 110 batters in that time, good for a 46.4% K rate.