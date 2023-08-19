AL Cy Young Preview: Can Gerrit Cole Hang On?

The Toronto ace also finds himself in the top 10 in BB/9, innings pitched, and ERA. Gausman is also besting Cole in FIP, trailing only Sonny Gray in all of Major League Baseball. If the Blue Jays are able to hold on to the final Wild Card spot in the American League, Gausman will likely play a major part in that success, which could also potentially sway voters, especially if Cole slows down as the season comes to a close.

Kevin Gausman revs it up to 99 on his 100th pitch of the day to pick up his 11th K through 6!



What a performance! pic.twitter.com/MKWDEsbY3x — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 1, 2023

One longshot worth mentioning here, too, is Félix Bautista, who currently has the best odds of any reliever to win the award. The Baltimore closer leads AL pitchers with 3.76 WPA (per FanGraphs), which is more than a full point higher than Cole.

Bautista has been as dominant of a reliever as there has been in recent memory, as The Mountain has struck out a whopping 47.8% of the batters he has faced this season and has already accumulated 32 saves and 108 strikeouts. His ERA is an other-worldly 1.57 ERA, while his 1.86 FIP is similarly impressive.

Like Gausman, Bautista could ride his team’s success, to which he has been a key contributor, to popular appeal with the voters. If Bautista’s dominance continues, he has a strong case to be the first reliever since 2003 to take home the Cy Young.

Félix Bautista strikes out the side in the 10th and the @Orioles are victorious! 👏 pic.twitter.com/nAYPiDc9Lp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 13, 2023

Another pitcher who has flown under the radar this season but has put together a Cy Young-caliber performance is Sonny Gray. While he may not post the gaudy strikeout numbers of Gausman, Cole, and Bautista, Gray has dominated in his own way this season.

He currently leads the sport in FIP and the American League in HR/9. He ranks third with a remarkable 3.09 ERA and 3.8 bWAR. Gray has also anchored what has proven to be a great rotation in Minnesota and has reliably taken the ball all season long for the AL Central-leading Twins. While Gray certainly is a long shot to win the award, there is still plenty of season left for him to climb into serious contention.