Who Are the Favorites for AL and NL Reliever of the Year?

In the AL, the question is whether Félix Bautista has played enough to take home the hardware. Through the first five months of the season, he was enjoying one of the most dominant relief performances in recent memory. He wasn’t just the best reliever in baseball; there were murmurs he deserved Cy Young support.

Unfortunately, a partially torn UCL potentially ended his regular season on August 25. Monday will mark a full month since he last pitched. While he still leads all relievers in FanGraphs WAR, he ranks 27th in the AL in innings pitched and 38th in appearances. It’s hard to know if voters will hold his absence against him.

For those who prioritize saves, Bautista is falling behind. The hulking righty trails AL leader Emmanuel Clase by nine saves and counting, and he ranks third overall in the AL. Among relievers with at least 25 chances, he ranks only fifth in save percentage. Jordan Romano of the Blue Jays leads him in both categories, and Ryan Pressly of the Astros has a chance to pass him, too.

Thankfully for Bautista, saves aren’t the only stat voters care about. The panel proved as much by selecting Devin Williams in 2020 after he spent the season as a set-up man for Josh Hader.

When Edwin Díaz won last year, he ranked fourth in the NL in saves and second in save percentage. More to the point, he had 32 saves in 62 innings pitched – that’s one fewer save and one more inning than Bautista.

If Díaz could win with 32 saves and 62 IP, Bautista should have this one in the bag. Among his peers (min. 60 IP), he ranks first in ERA, xERA, FIP, xFIP, and SIERA. No one else comes close to his 16.23 K/9, and he’s likely to finish with the AL lead in strikeouts (110).