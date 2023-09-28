MLB Injury Report: Late Additions, Subtractions To Impact Playoff Push

We made it. The last weekend of the year.

The 2023 season was, in many ways, historic. The banning of the shift and return of the stolen base brought offense and excitement back in a major way. Those two rule changes also ushered in individual performances we’ve never seen before, and may never see again.

Teams are set to make the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. It will also be the first time in 30 years the Yankees, Red Sox and Cardinals will all miss the playoffs.

And as we make one last weekend push for October, and officially set the playoff bracket, let’s look at which teams are healthy and which are hurt.