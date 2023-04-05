Five Bold Predictions for the National League Central

The NL Central is always so fascinating to me.

We look at the teams on paper. We say something to the extent of: “X team should run away with the division.” And then, like every other year, there’s a September sprint to the finish.

Without a doubt, the St. Louis Cardinals have the best team on paper. But they don’t play the games on paper. The division’s cannibalistic. It always is. That’s what makes the NL Central so great.

So let’s explore these five bold predictions.