José Bautista Joins the Blue Jays Level of Excellence

Fresh off signing a one-day contract to retire with the Toronto Blue Jays, right fielder and power bat José Bautista will be enshrined on the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre, an honor bestowed upon those who contributed in numerous ways to the franchise both on and off the field.

Bautista joined the organization back in 2008. The then-third baseman was traded to Toronto from the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the club needed a man on the hot corner with future Hall of Famer Scott Rolen on the injured list. Heading the opposite way was catcher Robinzon Díaz, who spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues following the deal. Looking back, it was one of the most lopsided deals in franchise history.

The following season, the Blue Jays started to use Bautista more in the outfield. His plus arm was a key asset for the club in the corner spots, and he would eventually take over the right field job for the remainder of his time with the franchise. He would finish with 83 outfield assists from right field throughout his ten years with the Blue Jays.

Standing at six feet tall, Bautista established himself as a power hitter shortly after his arrival in Toronto with his quick bat and easy motion in the batter’s box, cranking 54 home runs during the 2010 season and setting a single-season record for the Jays that still stands today. He also led MLB in homers that year.