MLB Injury Report: Ohtani’s Season, Angels Career Likely Over

Sho’s Over: Ohtani’s surgery casts doubt on future

I wish this injury mattered as it relates to playoff baseball. But sadly, it doesn’t.

The Angels just clinched their eighth losing season in a row. Pitiful, for a team that employs two of the league’s five best players.

While it doesn’t affect this year’s playoffs, what happened to Shohei Ohtani will almost undoubtedly affect what happens next playoffs. The Angels’ dual-threat superstar underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday. We don’t which procedure he had, but Octane’s agent said the surgery will allow him to be ready to hit on Opening Day 2024, with an eye on getting back on the mound in 2025.

The mayhem with this story started last week, when Ohtani cleared out his locker and left the team. The following morning, they said he was going on the IL and would be shut down for the year with an oblique strain. A few days later, we find out about the elbow procedure. Though to be honest, that wasn’t breaking news by any stretch of the imagination, considering we all knew he had an injury to his UCL.

As for what jersey Ohtani wears next year, I’ll leave that up to my colleagues to write about, and the rest of the baseball-watching universe to talk about. But if I were a betting man (and I am) I would bet my money he would not be wearing an Angels jersey. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a team bungle the trade deadline that bad in my 30 years on this earth. But, hindsight is also 20/20.

Let me end this segment by showing you Shohei’s numbers.