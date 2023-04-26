A Couple of Pitcher Breakouts You Might Not Have Noticed

Don’t be scared by that unsightly ERA, Matt Brash has been one of the best relief pitchers in baseball. He leads all relievers with 22 strikeouts, and his 44.4% whiff rate ranks in the 98th percentile on Baseball Savant.

His secret is simple: he blows past hitters with a 98-mph fastball and then hangs them up to dry with his devastating curve.

Matt Brash, 97mph Fastball and 89mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/Pw7fTYBJF1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 23, 2023

Mariners backstop Cal Raleigh called Brash’s slider the toughest pitch he has to catch. Chris Langin, director of pitching for Driveline Baseball, suggested it might be one of the best pitches in major league history. Our own Lyle Goldstein compared it to Waluigi’s slider in Mario Superstar Baseball. When you pair that with a fastball that can touch 100 mph, you’ve got yourself one heck of a reliever.

One heck of a reliever is exactly what Brash has been this season. A few rough outings have skewed his ERA, but his FIP ranks eighth among qualified bullpen arms. According to DRA, the comprehensive pitcher metric from Baseball Prospectus, Brash has been the best pitcher in baseball. His 2.70 DRA is 42% better than league average.

Brash was fantastic out of the bullpen last season too, appearing in 34 games with the M’s from mid-July through the end of the season. This year, however, he’s pitching in higher leverage spots. According to FanGraphs, his average leverage index when entering games this season is 1.85, which ranks 13th in baseball. Last year, that number was 1.15, which is much closer to league average.

To sum it all up, Matt Brash has been dominating opposing batters with a killer arsenal in high-leverage spots. Still just 24 years old, he has the potential to become a top-tier closer in the near future.