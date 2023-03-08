MLB Free Agency: Best of the Rest During Spring Training

Sánchez can still get things done behind the plate, as evidenced by his 154 home runs dating back to 2016. Last season, his HardHit% and Barrel% both ranked in the 92nd percentile, but his strikeout numbers and low batting average were a serious concern, as usual. He is currently with the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic and might be a good fit for a team looking for one year of a starting catcher who can DH as necessary.

Fits: Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants

José Iglesias – SS

After 11 years in the big leagues, shortstop José Iglesias could potentially join his seventh franchise this season at 33 years of age. An All-Star back with the Tigers in 2015, Iglesias has moved around the past few seasons and spent the 2022 campaign with the Colorado Rockies, putting forth a solid campaign at the plate (.292/.328/.380 slash line with a .708 OPS).

While he doesn’t hit for power (47 career home runs) or walk much, Iglesias doesn’t strike out often either. He finished last season in the 96th percentile in K% while also sitting in the 4th percentile in HardHit% and in the 2nd percentile in BB%.

On the other side of the ball, Iglesias can still carry his own weight (50th percentile in OAA last season) and is currently one of the last remaining shortstops available in free agency.

The first opinion on Brendan Rodgers dislocated shoulder called for surgery, which would likely cost him the season. He’s headed for a second opinion. The Rockies will consider internal candidates first and seem not to have interest in bringing back Jose Iglesias. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 2, 2023

The Cuban-born shortstop is not playing in the World Baseball Classic. After posting 1.2 bWAR last year, he could be an option for any team looking for depth on the left side of second base. Most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be without shortstop Gavin Lux this season after he tore his ACL, so a fit between Iglesias and the Dodgers makes lots of sense should the team want additional depth outside of Miguel Rojas and potentially Chris Taylor.