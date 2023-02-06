In 137 games in 2021, Jurickson Profar hit only 4 home runs.



Through just 18 games this season, he’s already hit 5. — Javier Herbert Reyes (@Javiipeno) April 27, 2022

But then things got worse as the season went on, with his strikeout rate spiking and his walk rate dampening in the second half, with a wRC+ of just 104 to accompany it. If you’re being extremely liberal about it, perhaps the highly-publicized suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr. — with whom Profar was shown to be close — played a part in his downfall. Despite what the kid wearing the Princeton hoodie and printing out excel sheets about expected stats may say, these are still human beings.

Jurickson Profar since the Tatis suspension news dropped:



.155/.310/.190

2 extra-base hits

61 wRC+ — Javier Herbert Reyes (@Javiipeno) August 30, 2022

But still, it’s more likely that Profar simply came back down to earth, given the large sample size of the years prior to 2022. Plus, while he’s done a decent job transitioning to the outfield, after much of his early-career buzz was bulldozed by injuries, his defense doesn’t stand out.

Even more than his offensive output, Profar’s defensive metrics looked less and less favorable the longer the season went on. He distracted bozos like myself with some of his early play, at one point racking up five outfield assists in a nine-game stretch.

Jurickson Profar is currently tied with Jackie Bradley Jr. for the most defensive runs saved (7) among all outfielders



He also ranks in the 99th percentile in both xSmile and xGoodVibes among ALL qualified players — Javier Herbert Reyes (@Javiipeno) May 14, 2022

This actually checks out well enough, because if you look at Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 67th percentile in arm strength. But, unfortunately, I don’t believe Profar has any CIA connections that could potentially blackout the rest of his Savant page, where his OAA (outs above average) ranked in just the 6th percentile of MLB players. If a player like Aaron Judge proved conventional wisdom wrong about buff guys being poor defenders, Profar might have proved the opposite about players with his relatively smaller build.

He isn’t particularly fast, doesn’t have the best reaction times, and you’ll certainly not see him making all that many web gems. Profar may not be a total liability in the outfield, but his bat isn’t quite elite enough to make up for it. He’s just average, and in a league where 75% of teams won’t even spend for the super-above-average players, that leaves Profar in a tough spot. A spot that leaves him without a team with just a little under 60 days until Opening Day.

But still, if there’s anything we need to settle down with as a society — aside from embracing artificial intelligence and robots — it’s to stop totally assuming what a player is going to produce because we skimmed their FanGraphs page. Profar has youth on his side, as well as a nice track record on a great Padres team; there will definitely be someone who gives him a shot.