Will Twins’ Willi Castro Get the All-Star Nod He Deserves?

If you’re thinking “Huh, I didn’t realize Willi Castro was even the Twins’ second baseman,” you’re probably not alone. Castro did not rank among the top 10 vote-getters at second base when MLB released the final phase one voting update.

Edouard Julien was Minnesota’s primary second baseman over the first two months of the season, but he was optioned to Triple-A in early June. Castro and Kyle Farmer have split keystone duties ever since.

Castro is the picture-perfect definition of a utility player. He has appeared in at least 20 games at five different positions this season: second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and center field. As if that weren’t enough, he has also pitched in a couple of blow-outs.

After optioning Julien, the Twins needed to name someone as their second baseman on the All-Star ballot, and they surely wanted to get Castro on there considering his impressive numbers. However, he’s certainly not a bona fide second baseman in the same way Jose Altuve is a bona fide second baseman.

But that’s neither here nor there. I don’t want to quibble about the merits of fan voting, and I’m not trying to compare Castro and Altuve. I’m simply trying to point out how good Castro has looked this year – good enough that you could make the case he deserved to be the starting second baseman for the AL All-Star team over a future Hall of Famer.

Needless to say, that was never going to happen. A relatively unknown name like Castro was never going to win the fan balloting, especially not against Altuve. However, Willi Castro absolutely deserves serious consideration to make the AL All-Star team as a reserve. Let me tell you why.