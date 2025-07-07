How the Chicago Cubs Could Strengthen Their Bench

A lot has changed in Chicago since Kris Bryant smiled as he threw the last out of the World Series across the diamond in 2016. Every member of that team has since moved on, with the key players being dealt ahead of the 2021 deadline.

What had the makings of a full rebuild never truly reached those depths. The Chicago Cubs continued to sign veterans, land players from Japan, and build what they thought would be a competitive roster, although they never breached 85 wins.

A statement was made this winter when the Cubs acquired the best bat on the market, Kyle Tucker. This move, combined with internal development, has helped the Cubs grab the NL Central lead and put them squarely in the discussion with the best teams in baseball.

While the lineup is strong with plenty of length, there’s a clear black hole on this team: their bench. Sure, focusing on a team’s bench might be nitpicky, but the Cubs are one injury away from a huge gap in production. Each season we see teams rely on their bench, and once the playoffs come around those roster spots become even more important.