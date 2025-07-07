How the Chicago Cubs Could Strengthen Their Bench
The Cubs have a strong and deep starting lineup, but there's a clear black hole on this team: the bench.
A lot has changed in Chicago since Kris Bryant smiled as he threw the last out of the World Series across the diamond in 2016. Every member of that team has since moved on, with the key players being dealt ahead of the 2021 deadline.
What had the makings of a full rebuild never truly reached those depths. The Chicago Cubs continued to sign veterans, land players from Japan, and build what they thought would be a competitive roster, although they never breached 85 wins.
A statement was made this winter when the Cubs acquired the best bat on the market, Kyle Tucker. This move, combined with internal development, has helped the Cubs grab the NL Central lead and put them squarely in the discussion with the best teams in baseball.
While the lineup is strong with plenty of length, there’s a clear black hole on this team: their bench. Sure, focusing on a team’s bench might be nitpicky, but the Cubs are one injury away from a huge gap in production. Each season we see teams rely on their bench, and once the playoffs come around those roster spots become even more important.
Stats updated prior to games on July 6.
The Current Options
Chicago has several names you might be familiar with. Older veterans, a former prospect, and a catcher whose name you have definitely heard. These players might be familiar, but they have simply not produced at the level that is needed.
Justin Turner – 1B/3B/DH
2025 Stats: .208/.290/.264, 1 HR, 61 wRC+
Turner, now 40 years old, has put together one of the more underrated careers in recent memory. He produced 11 straight seasons of at least a 115 wRC+ and has been a reliable bat and veteran presence for years. Until now.
I liked this signing at the time: a proven veteran as insurance for Michael Busch who could serve in a platoon role to hit lefties. The problem is Turner has only hit lefties to the tune of a .675 OPS and righties to a putrid .422 OPS.
Despite his track record and strong performance into his late 30s, I think we are finally at the end of Turner’s career. The Cubs have phased him out except for a pinch-hitting opportunity here and there, and it’s fair to say they would be open to an upgrade, especially with his lack of defensive value.
Jon Berti – INF/OF
2025 Stats: .207/.258/.230, 0 HR, 9 SB, 41 wRC+
Berti did not debut until he was 28 back in 2018. He’s since strung together a solid career as a utility man and even put up 41 steals with the Marlins back in 2022. Like Turner, the 35-year-old Berti’s best days are behind him, and you have to wonder how much is still left in the tank.
Betri’s value came from speed, versatility, and plus defense. His defense has fallen behind the past couple of seasons, and the speed is ticking in the wrong direction as well, even if he can still steal a bag. His contact approach brings less value as his zone contact rate is now at a career-low 80%, which is below league average for the first time in his career.
His ability to play all over and pinch run gives the Cubs something. The question is, can they find that something from a different player who can also offer more?
Vidal Brujan – INF/OF
2025 Stats: .156/.182/.219, 0 HR, 9 wRC+
The idea of what Brujan could be has always been much better than what he actually is. The former top-100 prospect has never had it click at the major league level and is now in his fifth season of being a negative fWAR player.
I know the Cubs traded for him and he’s out of options, but I don’t think it matters. Brujan has not only been atrocious at the plate, but he’s been just an okay defender. There is nothing special that he brings to the roster outside of being a switch-hitter, which is more of a novelty at this point.
If the Cubs DFA’d Brujan he’d likely clear and be able to provide depth in the minors. We have seen enough to say with confidence that he’s not a major leaguer, and a team as good as the Cubs cannot be an injury away from him having to play.
Reese McGuire – C
2025 Stats: .222/.250/.519, 5 HR, 110 wRC+
Hey, a bright spot! I don’t have too much to say about McGuire. He’s a fine backup, a good defender, and has matched his career-best home run season in only 17 games this year. He’ll return to his third catcher/off-the-roster role once Miguel Amaya is back, so thank you for your service, Reese.
Internal Fixes?
The first question any team should ask when looking for improvements should be: Can we fix this from within? The answer is somewhat complicated in Chicago. A number of their top prospects are already in the upper minors and, in theory, would be upgrades over the current bench options.
However, the Cubs have not called them up for a reason. They briefly tried Moises Ballesteros, who would automatically add the power they need off the bench, but they only gave him 18 plate appearances before sending him back to Triple-A. His lack of a true position makes it hard to keep him on the bench.
As for others, such as Owen Caissie, James Triantos, or Kevin Alcantara, I think it comes down to one simple word: trust.
Bringing up a rookie and expecting them to fill a bench role is difficult. They go from playing every day to getting sporadic at-bats against a level of competition they have never seen. Not exactly a recipe for success. The best thing for their value, and development, will be continuing to play every day and perhaps becoming a trade piece once the deadline rolls around.
All this to say, no. The Cubs do not have a clear option in the minors and will need to look externally.
External Options
Willi Castro – UTL – Minnesota Twins
2025 Stats: .273/.363/.432, 7 HR, 8 SB, 126 wRC+
Castro is the perfect fit for the Cubs. The switch-hitter has turned into one of the best utility guys in the league and would give the Cubs a starting-caliber player that they could use in the Ben Zobrist role. Not only can he provide injury insurance, but if Matt Shaw does not improve, he could be their answer at third.
Will it come cheap? Absolutely not. But, with so few holes elsewhere, Chicago can afford to use their farm system for this luxury. We aren’t talking about trying to sneak into the Wild Card Series here. We are talking about a World Series contender. Castro helps them get to that level.
Ramón Urías – INF – Baltimore Orioles
2025 Stats: .261/.314/.389, 6 HR, 97 wRC+
Urias is not at the level of Castro, but he still would be a huge upgrade. The veteran has always offered a solid bat with some versatility and could also serve as insurance at third. Urias is also a good platoon option with a .776 OPS off lefties.
The cost to acquire him will be less than for Castro, and he does come with a year of control. This option would allow the Cubs to hold onto their top prospects while also addressing their bench with a clear upgrade.
Ramón Laureano – OF – Baltimore Orioles
2025 Stats: .273/.343/.508, 10 HR, 137 wRC+
Laureano has had a sneaky great first half. The former Athletic has bounced around a bit but still has some pop in his bat and has historically hit lefties very well. He’s on a one-year, $4 million deal and would give the Cubs a bench option in the corner outfield spots.
A package deal with Urias would drive up the overall cost but would still be worth it. Baltimore needs more pitching and Chicago has a few arms that could slot into the O’s rotation immediately.
Amed Rosario – UTL – Washington Nationals
2025 Stats: .269/.309/.415, 4 HR, 101 wRC+
Rosario is no stranger to bouncing around from team to team. The former top prospect has leveled out as a utility option who offers some speed and good bat-to-ball skills. His defense is not pretty, but he does give you versatility. He’s an upgrade over Brujan at the very least.
If the Cubs were to use their best trade capital on a bigger piece, Rosario is a decent option as the secondary deal. Throw the Nationals a guy from the lower minors, and the Cubs can add some experience and improved offense to the bench.
Mike Tauchman – OF – Chicago White Sox
2025 Stats: .284/.374/.448, 4 HR, 133 wRC+
Sometimes going back to your ex is a good idea. In this case, I’d say it is. Tauchman is very familiar with the Cubs, having spent the 2023 and ‘24 seasons on the North Side, and he would add a lefty bat and outfield option. Experience playing what can be a tricky outfield, and by all accounts a good clubhouse presence, are real assets. A return is looking more and more like a possibility.
The Cubs and White Sox have made deals in the past. Even if Tauchman is a slightly less talented player than others, and aging, there’s something to be said for the familiarity. You can do much worse for a bench option.
Harrison Bader – OF – Minnesota Twins
2025 Stats: .248/.327/.414, 9 HR, 109 wRC+
A former Cardinal coming to the Cubs? Well, I think enough time has passed. Bader is still a great defender and gives you a starting-caliber backup to Pete Crow-Armstrong and a bat to handle lefties in certain situations. He’s on an expiring deal and in the midst of one of his best offensive seasons.
If the Cubs package Castro with Bader, the necessary return would be pretty significant. However, like I said with Castro, this is a luxury worth having.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa – INF – Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Stats: .272/.316/.339, 1 HR, 11 SB, 82 wRC+
IKF always seems to land on each team’s fans’ trade deadline list. He’s cheap, plays good defense, and is the perfect bench bat that puts the ball in play. He might not be the sexiest option, but he helps his teams win and would improve the Cubs bench in a big way.
Trading within the division is rare, but for two teams so far apart from being in the same contention window, I think it could make sense. Especially with the deal being for a lower-level talent.
Final Thoughts
The Cubs have built a team good enough to make bench options a deadline priority. Although they have other needs, neglecting the bench would be a substantial issue. Without a comfortable backup option for any significant position player injury, the priority only rises.
World Series contenders are always going to be aggressive. You never know how often you really get a chance to go all in, and now is not the time to prospect hug. Bigger deals may or may not be on the table, or could fall through, which is why pulling off these smaller deals is even more important.