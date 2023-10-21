Free Agent Sonny Gray Showed He’s Still a Top Starter in 2023

Sonny Gray has returned to prominence in the baseball world, a place many thought he would not find himself after a disappointing stint with the New York Yankees, and an up-and-down tenure with the Cincinnati Reds. His arrival in Minnesota, though, has revitalized his career, and his age-33 season was his best in a decade.

Gray’s 2023 season got off to a spectacular start, catapulting him into early Cy Young Award consideration, and he finished the season leading all of baseball in Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) and HR/9. He also finished second in the American League in fWAR for pitchers, ERA, and adjusted ERA plus.

Gray made 32 starts and threw over 180 innings, which is a significant workload for a pitcher in his mid-30s, illustrating his durability over a 162-game season.

By these traditional metrics, Gray was one one of the best pitchers in baseball this past season, and the advanced analytics support these findings. Gray was in the 99th percentile in Pitching Run Value, with a Fastball Run Value in the 96th percentile and a Breaking Ball Run Value in the 99th percentile as well.