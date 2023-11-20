How Will the Minnesota Twins Replace Sonny Gray

Do Nothing

This is the most simple option to replace Sonny Gray. The Twins could simply do nothing to boost the rotation and spend on offensive help instead.

If this is the route that the Twins decide to go, they will still have a solid rotation. A rotation of Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Chris Paddack, Bailey Ober, and Louie Varland has the potential to become a top 10 rotation in baseball. While there is nothing flashy about it, they are solid from top to bottom.

I think that there is a slim chance of this happening for a couple of reasons. The first being that Louie Varland may be more valuable as a bullpen piece. Varland has shown that he can be a serviceable starter with a 4.82 ERA in 82 major league innings. With that said, Varland showed flashes of a shutdown reliever last year. He only threw 12 innings but posted a 1.50 ERA and struck out 17.

Another reason is that while the rotation would be strong, it would be incredibly thin. The Twins would be working with players such as Simeon Woods-Richardson, Brent Headrick, Randy Dobnak and others. That is less than ideal when it comes to rotational depth.

Ultimately doing nothing is a horrible option. The only bright side would be the retention of the compensatory draft pick they will receive when Gray signs elsewhere.

Re-Sign Kenta Maeda

Personally, I am a big fan of this move. Maeda is going to be a relatively inexpensive depth add. Spotrac has Maeda listed with a market value of $11.5M. Players with a similar market value include the likes of Jack Flaherty, Zack Greinke, and Lucas Giolito.