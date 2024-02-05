Twins Add Bullpen Help, Sign Jay Jackson to MLB Deal

Free agent right-hander Jay Jackson is drawing interest from 6 clubs, per source.



Jackson, 36, had a 2.12 ERA in 25 outings for the #BlueJays this past year and is said to be seeking a major league contract, which he should land. — Eric Treuden (@ETreuden) November 22, 2023

By December, that number was up to around 12 teams. That’s nearly half the league. Those teams included, but were not limited to, the Tigers, Angels, Cubs, Guardians, Marlins, Mets and Orioles, a source says.

The Ultimate Underdog

Last year, Jackson spent the entirety of the season as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. He became a fan favorite thanks to his background as an underdog and keen ability to come through in the clutch in big moments.

In July, Jackson and his fiancée, Sam Bautista, welcomed their son JR into the world prematurely. His due date was not initially until October, so Jackson and Bautista had to spend the next few months with the little one in the NICU. Whenever the Blue Jays had a day off, Jackson would fly to join JR and Sam in the hospital.

As of December, JR is home, happy and healthy. Following along with Jackson and his family was a huge part of Blue Jays fans’ love for the player they saw on the mound. It did not go unnoticed that he was halfway across the country giving it all for their team while his family stuck it out in the hospital.

@Jaxland58 and my Christmas present came early. After 166 days in the NICU, JR is home! Thank you to the U of U NBICU and his primary nurses Mariah, Lisa J, Katey, Harper, and Anna. We couldn’t have done this without everyone’s love and support. pic.twitter.com/A1UfmFy3zC — Sam Bautista (@SamAnne1219) December 23, 2023

All told, Jackson was able to piece together 25 big league appearances in 2023, posting a 2.12 ERA and 202 ERA+ across 29.2 innings of work. Thanks to a special clause in his contract with the Jays, he became a free agent at season’s end.

While the Blue Jays were not one of the teams making a significant push to re-sign Jackson, a source says that they had “checked in a few times” but never made an official offer.