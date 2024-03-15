Minor League Signings Who Could Have a Major Impact in 2024

Major league contracts come with guaranteed salaries. In other words, a player who inks an MLB deal is entitled to every penny he signed for, barring unforeseen extreme circumstances (e.g. the shortened 2020 season).

Minor league contracts, on the other hand, come with no such guarantee. Players on MiLB deals earn their MLB salary only for the days they spend on the roster, and their teams can cut them at any time with minimal financial consequences. Some non-guaranteed contracts become guaranteed once a player is placed on the big league roster, but even then, those players have little security until they make the cut.

Needless to say, minor league contracts are undesirable for players. No agents are out there hoping to secure a non-guaranteed salary for their clients.

Still, that’s not to say that talented players don’t end up signing MiLB deals. Indeed, this offseason has seen a high number of proven big league veterans forced to settle for non-guaranteed contracts. Here are just a few minor league signings who could still make a major league impact in 2024.