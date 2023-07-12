Washington Nationals Trade Deadline Guide

The Lone Viable Starting Pitcher to Deal

When it comes to starting pitching, the Nationals have struggled greatly ever since their trio of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin led them to a World Series back in 2019. We are now nearly four years removed from that title though and Scherzer is gone with Strasburg and Corbin still hanging around on the books more than anything.

Corbin is pitching, but not well, sporting a 4.89 ERA across 108 2/3 innings pitched this season. No one is eating that contract, as the Nationals are probably best served letting him eat innings on a bad team for the next two years than trying to do anything to get it off the books.

Meanwhile Strasburg has thrown just over 30 innings in the past four seasons since winning World Series MVP and is doubtful to ever make a meaningful return to the mound at this stage.

This leaves the Nationals with a rotation that includes Corbin, Trevor Williams, Jake Irvin and a couple of intriguing young arms they are building around with MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray. Gore and Gray are not pieces to be flipped, but rather built around. Irvin is a 26-year-old rookie, pitching to a 4.60 ERA in his first tour of duty.

That leaves us with Williams, who is the only viable starting pitcher who can be dealt this season.

Williams signed with the Nationals on a two-year, $13 million deal this offseason with the promise that he could return to a role in the starting rotation after having a solid year as a swingman for the Mets in 2022. Last season, Williams pitched to a 3.21 ERA across 89 2/3 innings pitched.