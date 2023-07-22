Boston Red Sox Trade Deadline Guide

In terms of who the Red Sox can add to the starting rotation, it depends on what they want. If they’re looking for a rental, Giolito, Hill or Lorenzen could be solid options.

With the exception of a few starts, Giolito has been a solid pitcher for the White Sox this season, and he’s been one of the most talked about names for this year’s deadline.

With a 3.96 ERA and 122 strikeouts, Giolito could provide the Red Sox with exactly what they need, a middle-of-the-rotation starter that gives them a chance to win the game. As an added bonus, he could be bundled with Kelly or Anderson and allow the Sox to fill two needs with one trade.

Alternatively, the Red Sox could chose to reunite with Rich Hill. This season, he’s posting similar numbers to what he did with the Red Sox last year. He’s proven he can hold down the fort as the fifth man in the lineup and he’s familiar with this team. He’s also the guy the Red Sox could get without having to give up any major prospects in return.

Detroit has two starters Boston could go after. If they’re just looking to get through the year, Lorenzen is a great fit. Coming off his first All-Star selection, Lorenzen has a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts. He would definitely add to the Sox rotation and could be used in the bullpen if need be.

But, if the Red Sox are looking for a pitcher for this year and beyond, they may be interested in bringing back Rodriguez. Before being sidelined with an injury, Rodriguez was having a great season, posting a 2.70 ERA and 153 strikeouts. If he comes back looking like he did to start the season, he could be huge for Boston.