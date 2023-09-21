Power Ranking the Best Starting Rotations Among NL Contenders

With so many teams still contending for a playoff spot in the National League, we still have no idea what the final playoff field will look like once the dust settles in a crazy Wild Card race. The division winners are all but decided, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers having already clinched and the Milwaukee Brewers set to very soon.

Meanwhile the Philadelphia Phillies have the best hold of a playoff spot, while the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins are all vying for those last two spots.

There is a lot of truth to the old maxim that pitching wins in October, and with the playoffs fast-approaching, it is time to dive in and rank the starting rotations of the contenders from the National League.

For the purposes of this exercise, contenders are defined as the top eight teams in the NL according to Fangraphs playoff percentage. I will be looking at both how the staff has performed over the course of the season, the strength of their top couple of starters, any injury concerns, and any potential “X-Factors” that could help them in the postseason.