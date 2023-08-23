The Marlins Need Sandy Alcantara to Return to Cy Young Form

At the beginning of the season, if you were to tell Marlins fans they were battling for a Wild Card spot this late into August, they would have called you crazy. Now, however, when the vibes around the team are a little shaky given their recent performance, the fans just aren’t happy.

Coming into the season, the Fish had moved on from Don Mattingly and hired first-time manager Skip Schumaker to lead the team. They also made a trade from their surplus of major league starting pitching to acquire Luis Arraez.

Oh yeah, and they had the reigning Cy Young award winner to lead their promising starting rotation toward what many hoped to be the start of the franchise’s turnaround.

Unfortunately, Sandy Alcantara just hasn’t been able to replicate his success from 2022. Now, there was no way to expect him to dominate the way he did last year, but now more than ever, the Marlins need some form of Cy Young Sandy to return if they are going to have any hopes of maintaining their playoff hopes late into September.