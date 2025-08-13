The New York Mets Would Be Crazy to Let Pete Alonso Walk Now
Now the franchise's home run king, Pete Alonso, has earned the right to keep adding to his record and stay with the New York Mets long-term.
Last night, the New York Mets returned home from a rain-soaked weekend in Milwaukee, where they got swept despite getting an early lead in each game. Losers in 11 of their last 12 games, this was a team in a free fall.
And who was there to greet them home? The hated Atlanta Braves.
Despite their 51-67 record, the Braves will always strike fear into the hearts of their NL East division rivals. Especially as they swept the Mets in their last trip to Queens.
And yet, a sea of blue and orange packed Citi Field on a Tuesday night, brimming with anticipation.
If there was one silver lining from their otherwise brutal weekend in Milwaukee, it was that Pete Alonso had tied Darryl Strawberry’s 35-year standing record for the most home runs in Mets franchise history.
Homemade signs with No. 253 were brought to the park, as fans packed on their polar bear garb, awaiting one thunderous swing from their homegrown hero.
Alonso took a big swing in his first at-bat and came up just a bit short, one-hopping the wall for a leadoff double in the second inning. He would come around to score, tying up the game 1-1, and then returned to the box an inning later, with two outs, a runner on, and the Mets now up 3-1.
Unlike his first blast of the night, a deep fly ball that ran out of steam at the wall, Alonso’s second was a heat-seeking missile that was locked in on the Braves’ bullpen. A 112.8 MPH line drive that somehow got just enough air under it to clear the wall for the record-breaking homer.
Alonso got to take his long-awaited curtain call, one that was destined as soon as he signed his two-year $54 million contract to return in free agency. For slugger who has never hit less than 34 home runs in a full season, the only question was when Alonso would break this record, not if.
That fact is a testament to Alonso’s two greatest strengths. His ability to post everyday at first base, and to hit dingers.
While the party at Citi Field could have felt short-lived when Clay Holmes coughed up the four-run lead in the next half-inning, Brandon Nimmo answered with a three-run blast and the Mets pretty much rolled after that.
On a night where “Pete A-lonso!” chants echoed throughout the ballpark in every inning, the Polar Bear put on a show for his fans as he got to work on padding the record he just set.
The night fittingly ended with an ice bath for the Polar Bear, as he addressed the crowd for an on-field interview after a 13-5 win. You could not have written a better script for Alonso to enter the pantheon of being an all-time great Met.
While the record is now set, Alonso and the Mets still have a lot to play for as they hope this is just a footnote and not the highlight of their 2025 season. All everyone is thinking about right now is making the playoffs, and trying to go on a run once they get there.
But when the dust settles, and Alonso gets the chance to revel in his accomplishment, an uncomfortable reality will be staring him in the face once again. He will be a free agent, waiting to see if the Mets are finally willing to commit to him long-term.
Will Pete Alonso to Become a Lifelong Met?
Prior to the game tonight, the Mets are going to have a pre-game ceremony to honor Alonso for his achievement. A nice wrinkle to the ceremony would be presenting him with a six-year, $150 million extension to remain the first baseman for the New York Mets.
Speaking as a Mets fan, who happens to host the most-listened-to podcast on the New York Mets, I would like to make a personal plea to David Stearns, Steve Cohen, and most importantly, Scott Boras. Don’t make us all go through that game of chicken again.
The offseason negotiations between the Mets and Alonso were exhausting for everyone involved.
The league knew Alonso was only re-signing with the Mets, so nobody pursued him. Nobody pursued him, so the Mets had leverage in the negotiations. Enough leverage to land him back on a two-year deal with an opt-out, but only after a starting contest that started in the winter and nearly made it all the way to spring.
Only 26 home runs away from tying the Mets’ all-time home run record, Alonso wanted to finish what he started, and the Mets desperately wanted him to, while also providing protection for the man who will one day chase that same record, Juan Soto.
In the end, Alonso got to be the highest-paid first baseman in baseball this season at $30 million, and the Mets got to kick the can down the road on their decision to commit to him long-term.
When it was technically up in the air on whether Alonso would return, Mark Vientos was the expected replacement if he did walk. Coming off a breakout 2024 season, where he hit 27 home runs in 111 games, that seemed like a nice contingency plan.
Now after watching him struggle to an 81 wRC+ and only seven home runs in 82 games, Vientos’ future in New York may be even more up in the air than Alonso’s. If the Mets didn’t sign Alonso, this season would have been dead in the water a long time ago.
The Mets first baseman has played every game (again), and is leading the team in every major offensive category. After a huge game on his record-setting night, Alonso has tied Soto for the team-lead with 28 home runs, and has passed him again in OPS (.880). The RBI disparity between the two is drastic, as Alonso is four away from 100, and Soto likely won’t get there this year at 67.
While Soto and Alonso have both been streaky, there is no question who the Mets’ best hitter has been up to this point. And the gulf between Alonso, Soto, and the rest of the team has been even more massive.
In a free agent market where Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Kyle Schwarber, and Eugenio Suarez are the other top bats, Alonso remains the most ideal fit.
With a top 20 prospect in baseball on the way in Carson Benge, the missing piece to the Mets’ outfield may already be in place. That takes Tucker and Bellinger off the list. Schwarber going from Philly to New York is fun in theory, but then you are just adding an even more position-less bat into the fold. The same could be said before you know it about Suarez entering his age-35 season.
The Mets’ lineup will be worse next year if they don’t re-sign Alonso, and it hasn’t been that good this season with him. The only question is if the Mets are willing to play hardball again over the years of the contract, or if they are willing to take the “risk” on signing a burly right-handed first baseman to a long-term deal entering his age-31 season.
Just Get a Deal Done
Over the next four seasons, there is no hitter the Mets could acquire (or produce) that is more likely to hit 35 home runs and drive in 100 runs a season than Pete Alonso. A better first baseman than he gets credit for, Alonso has gotten to the point of being underrated.
Home runs and RBIs are not valued the way WAR is nowadays, but those numbers end up showing up pretty big when it comes to deciding baseball games. If you remove the defense and just focus on the offensive component to fWAR, Alonso is ranked No. 20 in all of baseball since 2021.
Defensively, Alonso has always graded poorly by the metrics, but he plays every day, is far from a liability at the position, and is actually rather good around the bag. He doesn’t have the most range, and his throws can sometimes be an adventure, but he’s sure-handed and great at saving his infielders when it comes to scooping throws from the dirt.
Is Pete Alonso ever going to win that Gold Glove he has long-said he is after? Probably not.
But too often Alonso gets dismissed based on his WAR, due to metrics that are largely out of his control. Alonso hits the ball harder than most, plays every day, and is comfortable playing in a very difficult market that values its stars. Locking him up should be a no-brainer.
By breaking the all-time home run record, Pete Alonso moved alongside Darryl Strawberry and David Wright on the Mount Rushmore of homegrown Mets position players. He is the greatest power hitter the franchise has ever produced.
If he averages 35 home runs over the next four seasons, he will likely clear 400 home runs before his age-35 season. Having long-said he wants to play until he is 40, Alonso is as good a chance as anyone to end up in the 500-HR club if he truly can extend his career to that length.
While the Mets should not sign him to a 10-year deal tomorrow, they should be able to meet him halfway and ensure that the remainder of his prime is spent protecting Juan Soto in blue and orange. Everyone knows these two sides belong with each other.
It is just a matter of time before they can figure out all of the details to make that happen.