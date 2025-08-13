The New York Mets Would Be Crazy to Let Pete Alonso Walk Now

Now after watching him struggle to an 81 wRC+ and only seven home runs in 82 games, Vientos’ future in New York may be even more up in the air than Alonso’s. If the Mets didn’t sign Alonso, this season would have been dead in the water a long time ago.

The Mets first baseman has played every game (again), and is leading the team in every major offensive category. After a huge game on his record-setting night, Alonso has tied Soto for the team-lead with 28 home runs, and has passed him again in OPS (.880). The RBI disparity between the two is drastic, as Alonso is four away from 100, and Soto likely won’t get there this year at 67.

While Soto and Alonso have both been streaky, there is no question who the Mets’ best hitter has been up to this point. And the gulf between Alonso, Soto, and the rest of the team has been even more massive.

In a free agent market where Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, Kyle Schwarber, and Eugenio Suarez are the other top bats, Alonso remains the most ideal fit.

With a top 20 prospect in baseball on the way in Carson Benge, the missing piece to the Mets’ outfield may already be in place. That takes Tucker and Bellinger off the list. Schwarber going from Philly to New York is fun in theory, but then you are just adding an even more position-less bat into the fold. The same could be said before you know it about Suarez entering his age-35 season.

The Mets’ lineup will be worse next year if they don’t re-sign Alonso, and it hasn’t been that good this season with him. The only question is if the Mets are willing to play hardball again over the years of the contract, or if they are willing to take the “risk” on signing a burly right-handed first baseman to a long-term deal entering his age-31 season.