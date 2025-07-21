Mets Notebook: Soto’s baserunning, Peterson, winning with small ball

“Felt good in the bullpen, got out there, and felt a little bit out of sync at the beginning but was able to correct it,” Peterson said. “[I] threw quite a few pitches in the first three innings, and I just wanted to be efficient going forward.

In the seventh, Mendoza turned to Huascar Brazoban, ending Peterson’s day after six innings of one-run ball (unearned), while he scattered four hits and a walk. He threw 93 pitches and struck out four Reds. He retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced, and induced a pair of double plays.

“He was really good,” Mendoza said. “On a day where I feel like he was missing arm-side, especially with the sinker, he got ground balls. I thought the slider came and went, but he executed when he needed to … For him to go six there, was solid.”

While Peterson’s overall numbers look impressive, all the more impressive are his numbers at home. After his latest gem, Peterson’s ERA at Citi Field sits at 1.91, and the Mets are unbeaten in his 10 home starts in 2025.

With the Mets’ current injury woes, length from their starters has been a tall ask. Outside of a two-start span where he allowed 10 runs in late June, Peterson has allowed three runs or fewer in every start this season. His performance in the series finale marks the third-consecutive start in which he has completed six innings.

In that span (since July 3), no other Mets starter has made it beyond 5 ⅔ innings. Despite his team’s reliance on him to shorten games for the bullpen, Peterson does not see the current situation differently from any other in regards to emptying the tank on the mound.