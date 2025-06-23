What Francisco Alvarez’s Demotion Means Going Forward

In a year that has been nothing short of a nightmare for Francisco Alvarez, he is now on his way back to Triple-A Syracuse.

Alvarez was once the top catching prospect in the sport and a top-five prospect overall. However, he has not lived up to that potential in his first 263 major league games, split between parts of four seasons. Outside of a few rehab stints, he is heading back to the minor leagues for the first time since debuting in September 2022.

In his absence, the New York Mets will look to Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger to shoulder the load behind the dish.

Alvarez’s season was delayed due to a broken hamate bone that he suffered during spring training. After undergoing surgery and rehab, he returned to the lineup in late April, homering in his second game in Washington.