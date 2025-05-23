Cedric Mullins’ 2025 Has Been a Tale of Two Different Players

If you were to ask any Baltimore Orioles fan if they could go back to March 27, they would do it in a heartbeat.

On Opening Day the O’s mashed their way to a 12-2 win, where the offense exploded and the pitching staff looked incredible. However, in just two months, all the joy from that day has vanished.

Another thing that has vanished from the beginning of the season has been Cedric Mullins’ bat. After starting the year scorching hot, the veteran center fielder has struggled mightily at the plate.

In the opening weeks of the season, Mullins was playing at a level that would’ve made general manager Mike Elias look stupid if he did not resign him. Now talks have shifted to whether the Orioles should trade him at the deadline to try and get something before he leaves in free agency.