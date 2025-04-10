Mets Bullpen Proving To Be a Strong Backbone in 2025

Despite acquiring Juan Soto to bolster an already strong lineup, the 2025 Mets have so far been carried by a surprising unit: the bullpen.

Two weeks into the season, New York is 8-3 and has yet to lose a game in which it had a lead. The Mets have posted a 1.27 team bullpen ERA, which is by far the best figure in the league. New York’s group of relievers has allowed seven runs in 42 ⅔ innings.

Throughout his career as an MLB executive, president of baseball operations David Stearns has created strong bullpens without breaking the bank. This year’s Mets are no exception. Outside Díaz and A.J. Minter, none of manager Carlos Mendoza’s relief options are particularly high-profile players, with none of them making much money.

Additionally, pitching coaching Jeremy Hefner has a history of reviving pitchers’ careers, whether it be Aaron Loup in 2021 or Reed Garrett last year.

With the offense slumping (at least until Tuesday’s big win), let’s take a deeper dive into the success of Mendoza’s relief corps.

The Middle Innings

A major strength of the Mets is bridging the gap between the starting pitcher and the back-end of the game. Mendoza’s bullpen boasts three relievers that can go multiple innings with ease, all of whom are having stellar seasons.