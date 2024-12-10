Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Max Scherzer

After 17 seasons in MLB, free agent pitcher Max Scherzer — who will turn 41 in 2025 — is looking for what’s likely to be his last hurrah.

In an injury-ridden 2024 campaign, Scherzer managed just nine starts for the Texas Rangers — but while his time on the mound was limited, he proved he can still turn it on. The eight-time All-Star went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 43.1 innings this year, adding 40 strikeouts to his career total to rank in eleventh place on MLB’s all-time list at 3,407.

Scherzer earned $43 million during the 2024 season with the Rangers, but his projected salary for next year is much more budget-friendly. Sportrac puts his market value at one year and $15.2 million, which makes the three-time Cy Young Award winner far more affordable than most teams likely thought he’d ever be.

With Scherzer looking to lock down what could be the final chapter of his illustrious career, here are three teams who are likely to pursue a deal with the right-hander this offseason.