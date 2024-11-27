Top Five Reunions That Would Make Baseball Better in 2025

Taking a look around the league and identifying team’s needs, there are a few clear-cut instances of player-team reunions that make all the sense in the world. While there’s always risk that they could turn in a 2023 Greinke, McCutchen and Pujols both made it work in their second go-rounds on their respective clubs.

Let’s check out five of the most obvious reunion candidates for the 2025 season.

Five Reunions That Would Make Baseball Better in 2025

Paul Golschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

When you think of “Diamondbacks sluggers”, Goldschmidt will forever be one of the first to come to mind, and rightfully so. The future Hall of Famer spent the first eight years of his career in Arizona, where he made six All-Star Games, earned three Gold Gloves and finished top-three in MVP voting three times.

Goldschmidt’s first MVP Award didn’t come until he was a member of the Cardinals, but he was in the desert when his name first burst onto the scene.

Now that the Dbacks are preparing for life after Christian Walker, there is an obvious hole at first base. Right now, 2017 first-rounder Pavin Smith is penciled in as the everyday option there for the upcoming campaign, but he has yet to show he can earn and keep a consistent role in the big leagues.

While there’s been little in the way of Goldschmidt being tied to the Cardinals so far this offseason, MLB.com’s John Denton said in late October that the “D-Backs and/or Astros are expected to pursue Goldschmidt and offer him more guaranteed cash [than the Cardinals], so the likelihood is that he moves on to a contender.”