Max Scherzer’s Herniated Disc Adds to Rangers’ Injury Woes

The Rangers and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle have agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal, per multiple sources.



After undergoing Tommy John in May, he’s expected back this season and can earn up to $5 million in bonuses in 2025. pic.twitter.com/1FYEjSNNsd — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) December 14, 2023

The problem, though, is that Mahle himself is on the shelf recovering from Tommy John. The right-hander is not expected to return until sometime around the 2024 All-Star Break.

On Friday, it was announced that Scherzer underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back. The living legend will now be sidelined until June or even July. The blows just keep coming for Texas.

This is the latest bit of bad news for the Rangers’ rotation. Now, the club is set to begin the upcoming season without three of its five veteran hurlers: deGrom, Mahle, and Scherzer.

Max Scherzer underwent surgery for a herniated disc yesterday and will now be out until the middle of the season in 2024, per GM Chris Young.



He now joins Jacob deGrom and newly-added Tyler Mahle as pitchers on the Rangers roster expected to miss the first few months. pic.twitter.com/AeogtVK5HV — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) December 15, 2023

When the Rangers traded for Scherzer, the deal was contingent on him agreeing to pick up his 2024 player option. Clearly, the Rangers had been anticipating him leading their rotation for the year, but he is now set to miss half the games.

Notably, this is not the first time the right-hander has dealt with back problems. In fact, he had to leave Game 3 of this year’s World Series with spasms. He was subsequently removed from the club’s roster before the next game and had to watch as they won it all.

Having a quartet of Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney and Dane Dunning leading the starting rotation is nothing to sneeze at. Once you get to the five-hole, however, things start to get suspect.