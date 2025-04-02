Max Scherzer’s IL Trip Leaves the Blue Jays in a Precarious Situation

Although Gausman made 31 starts in 2024, he was seemingly plagued by shoulder fatigue from the spring, leaving him to play catch-up as the season progressed, as per Sportsnet’s David Singh.

While he seems to be in a better place this season, if injury or fatigue is to set in for the Blue Jays’ ace, who’s now in his mid-30s, there’s now less to fall back on to pick up the slack in the rotation.

Berríos has bounced back well since his nightmare 2022 campaign, in which he threw to a 5.23 ERA, posting back-to-back mid-3.00 ERA campaigns in ’23 and ’24.

However, knowing that that 2022 arm has existed recently makes his Opening Day blow-up this season, where he gave up six earned runs on nine hits, look a little more nerve-inducing than it probably should. If he were to regress from his recent rebound seasons, again the rotation now lacks that surface-level depth to account for such a situation.

Then there’s Bassitt, who besides being a 170+ inning workhorse, was nothing spectacular last season, with an ERA over 4.00, a WHIP above 1.45 and a BAA just shy of .270.

When he’s able to be more of a bottom-end arm, like he was slated to be when the season began, those numbers are more acceptable. However, the further he’s forced to creep into the middle and upper portions of this rotation, the less appealing he becomes.