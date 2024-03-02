Matt Champan Standoff Ends In San Francisco

On the field, the move is a great one for the Giants. Chapman has never had a season with less than 101 wRC+, and remains an elite defender. He has just two seasons with less than 10 DRS and has won an aforementioned four Gold Gloves. Chapman slots into the middle of a Giants lineup that desperately needs consistency like his. Third base has been an area of need for years, and the Giants got one of the league’s best.

It also gives more flexibility on an already highly-flexible roster to new manager Bob Melvin. Slotting Chapman in at third allows J.D. Davis to move around the diamond, giving Melvin even more options. Not to mention, the Giants manager has been an advocate for his services this offseason. Chapman came up in Oakland under Melvin and the two reportedly have a great relationship.

San Francisco has been trying to break the narrative that they struggle to bring in big-name free agents. Their signings of Chapman, Jorge Soler and Jung Hoo Lee should go a long way in helping quiet the noise. However, the best way to quiet the noise–as always–is winning. This is a frustrated fanbase, and the only way to satisfy them is putting a good product on the field.

The exciting thing for Giants fans is they may not be done yet. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports the Giants are still in on Blake Snell, even after the Chapman signing.

Adding Snell would turn a solid offseason into a good one. Four big-name free agents in one year would go a long way in ending the narratives surrounding the Giants.

In the meantime, signing Chapman should go a long way in taking pressure off Giants’ executives. The signing no doubt makes San Francisco a better team, and they have built a roster that should be more competitive this offseason.