Matt Champan Standoff Ends In San Francisco
At long last, Matt Chapman has come off the board. The Boras clients are finally beginning to sign now that spring training has started.
The San Francisco Giants and Matt Chapman have agreed to a three-year deal worth $54 million, per multiple reports. The deal includes opt outs after each season. Chapman’s salary will be $20 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026.
The 30-year-old third baseman posted 110 wRC+ with a .755 OPS and 3.5 fWAR in 2023. He remained one of the league’s best defensive third basemen, posting 12 Defensive Runs Saved and bringing home his fourth Gold Glove.
The deal is a huge win for the Giants in their winter-long standoff with Chapman’s agent, Scott Boras. Getting one of the league’s best third basemen on this friendly of a deal is a huge win for a team that has struggled to bring in big free agents. Some thought the Giants would have to overpay for big names, but they got their man at the right price this time.
The deal is very similar to the one Carlos Correa signed with the Twins a few years ago. It is very possible, maybe even likely, that Chapman opts out to seek a better deal next year. If he has a great year, he could seek a bigger pay day or more security with a longer-term deal.
On the field, the move is a great one for the Giants. Chapman has never had a season with less than 101 wRC+, and remains an elite defender. He has just two seasons with less than 10 DRS and has won an aforementioned four Gold Gloves. Chapman slots into the middle of a Giants lineup that desperately needs consistency like his. Third base has been an area of need for years, and the Giants got one of the league’s best.
It also gives more flexibility on an already highly-flexible roster to new manager Bob Melvin. Slotting Chapman in at third allows J.D. Davis to move around the diamond, giving Melvin even more options. Not to mention, the Giants manager has been an advocate for his services this offseason. Chapman came up in Oakland under Melvin and the two reportedly have a great relationship.
San Francisco has been trying to break the narrative that they struggle to bring in big-name free agents. Their signings of Chapman, Jorge Soler and Jung Hoo Lee should go a long way in helping quiet the noise. However, the best way to quiet the noise–as always–is winning. This is a frustrated fanbase, and the only way to satisfy them is putting a good product on the field.
The exciting thing for Giants fans is they may not be done yet. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports the Giants are still in on Blake Snell, even after the Chapman signing.
Adding Snell would turn a solid offseason into a good one. Four big-name free agents in one year would go a long way in ending the narratives surrounding the Giants.
In the meantime, signing Chapman should go a long way in taking pressure off Giants’ executives. The signing no doubt makes San Francisco a better team, and they have built a roster that should be more competitive this offseason.
Of course, the Dodgers are still looking up at the Dodgers on paper. I really think Snell would be a good addition for them, especially if they can get him on the type of the deal they gave Chapman. They still could use another headline starter, and there are other holes on the roster.
The Giants offseason will be marked by missing out on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they have still managed to have a good offseason. The signing of Chapman only makes it better, and there is still work that could be done. With Chapman in the fold, the Giants are a better team than they were yesterday. This could even be the move that turns them from solid team to a real contender to make the Postseason.