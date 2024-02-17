Can Free Agent History Predict the Future for the Boras Four?

Why The Long Wait?

Unless you’re a literal fly on the wall during those negotiations, it’s altogether unclear why these players remain available. An obvious reason is that the offers have not matched the perceived price. Teams are balking at the numbers being exchanged and the nibbles simply haven’t been strong enough to snag a suitor.

Speaking with those inside the game, there’s some belief that Bellinger and Snell — the best pedigreed hitter and pitcher this offseason not named Shohei Ohtani — have an idea where they want to play the next few years of their career. As higher profile players, this pair may be less willing to take the most money from a certain team or move to a location they don’t like.

Montgomery performed like an ace in 2023, especially when he elevated the Rangers rotation in the second half. Boras is almost certainly selling that story while teams are viewing him as more of a No. 2 or 3 starter.

Chapman is a perennial Gold Glove Award finalist who hasn’t been an All-Star since 2019. If you take Baseball Reference’s WAR, he’s tied for the 10th-highest in the game at 28.0 since 2018. If you’re an owner or a GM, you might balk at a price tag nearing $100 million for a player that hasn’t topped 27 home runs or 76 RBI in any one of his last three seasons.

The biggest complication for Bellinger, Chapman and Snell is that all three turned down a one-year, $20.325 million qualifying offer from their respective club. (Montgomery was ineligible to receive one as he was traded during the season.) With the financial cost of acquiring one of these players comes with a cost to the future of the franchise.

Any team that signs one of these players must forfeit an early round draft pick. The eight clubs that exceeded the Competitive Balance Tax threshold last season would lose their second- and fifth-highest picks, as well as $1 million from its international bonus pool for the next signing period. Revenue-sharing recipients would lose their third-highest selection while the rest of teams would lose their second-highest pick along with $500,000 from their international bonus pool.