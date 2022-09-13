The Most Underrated Trade Piece of 2022: Eugenio Suarez

When Seattle made the blockbuster deal to acquire Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez from the Reds in March, many saw Suarez as the secondary piece. A power bat with strikeout issues and mediocre defense coming off an injury-riddled 2021 season. The third baseman was viewed by many in the media as more of a salary dump than an asset that would help Seattle reach the playoffs first the first time since 2001.

However, Suarez has blossomed into the most productive player of the trade thus far. He’s already reached the 30 home run mark for the fourth time in the past five years (15 HR in 2020 Covid year) proving his power can play outside of Great American Ballpark. His .235/.336/.468 slash line is good for a 135 wRC+, matching a career-high.

Walk-off win, mercy.



Eugenio Suárez sends one to the bullpen. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/fgmkXX6jV7 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) September 11, 2022

While it might look like Suarez has changed something that resulted in his success, he’s really just being the same Suarez Reds fans grew to love.

2020 / 2021 / 2022

As you can see from the graphic above, “Geno” is putting together a similar profile as he did in 2020. His data is not drastically far off from his 2021 injury and position change year, where he slashed .198/.286/.428, either. He’s winning in the same way he always has: hitting the ball hard and taking his walks. This formula has lead to a 4.2 fWAR, good for seventh amongst third basemen.