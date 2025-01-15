Donovan Solano Was a Sneakily Good Pickup for the Mariners

On Monday, the Seattle Mariners signed Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. He can earn an additional $1 million in performance incentives.

The veteran infielder, 37, isn’t used to this kind of security. It’s mid-January, and he knows exactly where he’ll be when full-squad spring training workouts begin next month.

The preseason was already well underway when Solano signed with the Reds in March 2022. The next year, he signed with the Twins on February 23, the day before spring training games kicked off.

Last winter was even worse for Solano. He waited on the open market all offseason. The Padres were 18 games into the regular season by the time he joined the club on a minor league pact.