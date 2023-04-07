Luis Castillo’s Looking Like a True Ace For the Seattle Mariners

Major League Baseball consists of roughly 10-12 starters who are true aces. Not a No. 1 caliber starter. Not the top pitcher in a team’s rotation. An undisputed ace across the game.

For the majority of Luis Castillo’s career, he has profiled as more of the two formers. A top 20 arm in the sport who was the most dependable starter in the Reds rotation during his time in the Queen City. Yet not quite holding his throne on Mount Olympus with the deGrom’s and Verlander’s of the world.

But since arriving in Seattle, specifically in his last four starts dating back to the 2022 postseason, Castillo suddenly looks like he has another level that is in the midst of being unlocked. One that has the potential to transform him into that solidified ace.

Through two starts in 2023, Castillo has been borderline unhittable. He tossed 11.2 innings against the Guardians and Angels, has yet to surrender a run, allowed three hits and struck out 12. He has thus far posted a WHIP of 0.42, an xERA of 0.90 and a FIP of 1.68.